Where Can You Find The Biggest Olive Garden In The World?

Any regular Olive Garden diner knows that at the popular Italian-American restaurant chain, size matters. Olive Garden's portions are hefty, breadsticks are unlimited, and the restaurants regularly offer all-you-can-eat specials. But if you've ever wondered which Olive Garden location goes the biggest, literally speaking, the most likely answer is in the big apple: New York City.

There are about 900 Olive Gardens in the world, most of which are in the U.S. And while the brand doesn't list the square footage or seating capacity of each restaurant on their website, it's likely that the three-floor Times Square location in Manhattan is the biggest. In 2017, a Twitter thread by then-Twitter employee Joe Wadlington went viral, detailing a first date he had with a former general manager of the Times Square Olive Garden. The date had said it "may be the biggest Olive Garden in the world," as reported by New York Magazine.

According to the former GM, the three-floor restaurant would regularly have a two-hour wait, and at the time, their final seating was as late as 2 a.m. Because, who among us hasn't found ourselves in New York City's biggest tourist destination, craving some late-night alfredo?

The incredibly centrally-located restaurant at 2 Times Square is the only Olive Garden location in Manhattan and one of just a handful within all of New York City's five boroughs, making it something of an anomaly in the city known for its world-class culinary scene.