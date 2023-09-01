The 17 Best Turkeys To Buy For Thanksgiving Dinner

Turkey is delicious all year round, but when Thanksgiving arrives, it truly comes into its own. It's by far the most popular meat served at this holiday meal, with sales skyrocketing around the festive period.

Turkey can be very difficult to prepare correctly, though, largely due to its size and the diversity of the meat. The dark and white meat sit side by side and yet require different times and temperatures to be cooked to perfection. This has led chefs and home cooks to try a range of methods to keep it juicy, from endless basting to covering and uncovering it at seemingly random intervals, to brining it for days on end before cooking it.

But the truth is that to nail a turkey, it all starts with getting the right bird for your purposes. No two turkeys are created equally, and they can vary significantly in terms of size, how they were raised, preparation, and price. And just as no two turkeys are the same, no two needs are the same either. Whether you're hosting a small dinner, need to prepare a feast, or just want the easiest route, it can be tricky to determine the best turkey for your needs. That's why we've taken all the guesswork out of which turkey you should pick for your Thanksgiving dinner. ‌