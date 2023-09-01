The 17 Best Turkeys To Buy For Thanksgiving Dinner
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Turkey is delicious all year round, but when Thanksgiving arrives, it truly comes into its own. It's by far the most popular meat served at this holiday meal, with sales skyrocketing around the festive period.
Turkey can be very difficult to prepare correctly, though, largely due to its size and the diversity of the meat. The dark and white meat sit side by side and yet require different times and temperatures to be cooked to perfection. This has led chefs and home cooks to try a range of methods to keep it juicy, from endless basting to covering and uncovering it at seemingly random intervals, to brining it for days on end before cooking it.
But the truth is that to nail a turkey, it all starts with getting the right bird for your purposes. No two turkeys are created equally, and they can vary significantly in terms of size, how they were raised, preparation, and price. And just as no two turkeys are the same, no two needs are the same either. Whether you're hosting a small dinner, need to prepare a feast, or just want the easiest route, it can be tricky to determine the best turkey for your needs. That's why we've taken all the guesswork out of which turkey you should pick for your Thanksgiving dinner.
How we selected products
Our search for the best Thanksgiving turkeys focused on finding the best-reviewed products, and those that represent the best quality and value for your money. We looked at turkey producers that raised the animals in quality conditions, with a proven track record, and have an unparalleled reputation with customers and vendors alike. While some turkeys are more expensive than others on our list, we believe this is reflected in the quality.
It was also vital that we selected products that catered to the widest range of needs possible. We understand that each person's requirements and tastes are different, so we looked for specific products, like turducken and smoked turkeys, as well as more classic options.
Best overall turkey: Fossil Farms Turkey, Whole Bird
For a classic roast turkey at Thanksgiving, Fossil Farms is a must. Its whole turkey is far and away the best out there. The all-natural turkeys are fed a vegetarian diet, allowed to roam free, and raised without antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. This results in a bird that is almost absurdly juicy and flavorful.
Fossil Farms turkeys do not have any seasoning or brine, meaning you can customize them to your specifications. Sizes range from 9 to 27 pounds.
Purchase a Fossil Farms Turkey Whole Bird at Fossil Farms starting at $90.
Best brined turkey: Trader Joe's All Natural Brined Young Turkey
Brining a turkey is a great way to make it juicier, but it can also be a huge hassle and take up space in your fridge. Luckily, Trader Joe's takes the work out of your Thanksgiving with its All Natural Brined Young Turkey. These turkeys are hormone- and antibiotic-free and aren't frozen at any point. After being processed, they're bathed in brine to infuse flavor into them.
The brining helps the meats remain tender and moist, and the skin browns up beautifully, making this an eye-catching bird and a winner on the dinner table. Trader Joe's turkey is also a winner for folks who can't spend their entire bank balance on their Thanksgiving meat, thanks to its reasonable price point.
Purchase Trader Joe's All Natural Brined Young Turkey at Trader Joe's starting at $2.49/lb.
Best organic turkey: D'Artagnan Organic Turkey
D'Artagnan's organic turkeys were raised in free-range outdoor conditions and adhered to a strict, nutritious diet. They are USDA-certified and non-GMO. No harmful chemicals were used in their upbringing, and the farmers maintained humane practices.
The result is a turkey that's not just virtuous but tastes excellent. D'Artagnan turkeys are full of flavor and don't dry out like many commercially-raised birds. They come in a selection of sizes, from 10 to 16 pounds, and are frozen to retain freshness until they arrive at your door.
Purchase a D'Artagnan Organic Turkey online at D'Artagnan starting at $87.99.
Best budget-friendly turkey: Aldi Never Any! Young Turkey
Aldi's Never Any! Young Turkey is a winner for folks on a budget, running $1.89 per pound in 2022. Despite the low price point, the turkeys are still reared in good conditions, on a vegetarian diet, and without any antibiotics or added hormones.
Taste-wise, these turkeys are a winner too. While they can be slightly gamier than other brands, they have a great overall flavor and remain juicy. They also develop a luscious brown color and crispy skin in the oven. Bear in mind that this is an Aldi Find product, so stocks and availability can vary — your best bet is to keep an eye on the website for when it appears.
Purchase Aldi's Never Any! Young Turkey in Aldi stores starting at $1.89/lb.
Best frozen turkey: Meat N' Bone Thanksgiving Amish Turkey
Meat N' Bone has a lot to be proud of with its Amish Turkey. Its birds have plenty of space to roam, their food is sourced from community-focused farms, and there are no steroids or hormones in the poultry. The freezing process that the turkey undergoes allows it to retain its freshness.
Meat N' Bone's Thanksgiving Amish Turkey's strict standards around its rearing means that it exudes pure quality. Multiple customers have noted the juiciness of the bird, even after defrosting it and placing it straight in the oven with little preparation. It bronzes up beautifully and looks a treat.
Purchase Meat N' Bone Thanksgiving Amish Turkey at Meat N' Bone starting at $99.99.
Best cooked turkey: Diestel Family Ranch Oven Roasted Whole Turkey
Cooking a turkey can take the better part of your Thanksgiving afternoon, and the large birds also occupy important oven real estate. So if you're cooking in a small kitchen, or simply don't have the inclination to start from scratch, Diestel Family Ranch's Oven Roasted Whole Turkey is the one for you.
These antibiotic-free birds come fully cooked via a slow-roasted process, which prevents them from losing moisture and makes them perfectly brown. They are available in sizes ranging from 6 to 16 pounds,
Purchase a Diestel Family Ranch Oven Roasted Whole Turkey from Diestel starting at $80.95.
Best smoked turkey: Burgers' Smokehouse Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey
Burgers' Smokehouse Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey is brined for several days before being smoked over hickory chips, giving it a savory, complex flavor that's hard to replicate in your own kitchen. Because the turkey is cooked, all you have to do is reheat it in the oven (or simply eat it cold).
The slow cooking process makes the meat ultra-tender and moist, with it practically falling away from the bone . These turkeys are shipped frozen to maintain freshness and are available in sizes ranging from 8 to 14 pounds.
Purchase Burgers' Smokehouse Hickory Smoked Whole Turkey from Amazon, starting at $99.99.
Best fried turkey: Uncle Ray's Cajun Mild Deep Fried Turkey
Deep-fried turkey is a Southern staple, and Uncle Ray's Cajun Mild Deep Fried Turkey is the best choice for this specialty. The turkey comes from a Texas-based producer that's been perfecting its cooking technique and flavors for over three decades. The Cajun spice blend gives it a little bit of punch without being overwhelming, and the deep-frying process makes it very juicy and tender. It's a must-try for adventurous eaters.
Each turkey is 10 to 12 pounds. It is shipped fully cooked and frozen, requiring you to do little more than defrost and heat it up.
Purchase Uncle Ray's Cajun Mild Deep Fried Turkey at Goldberry starting at $129.95.
Best heritage turkey: D'Artagnan Heritage Turkey
Heritage turkeys are raised naturally, which results in a succulence and depth of flavor that commercial turkeys can't reach. To sample these birds at their best, pick up a D'Artagnan Heritage Turkey.
These turkeys are from the Narragansett and Bourbon Red breeds and are particularly notable for their richly flavored dark meat. D'Artagnan's heritage turkeys are grown in free-range conditions, fed with a non-GMO diet, and aren't given any antibiotics. Each turkey comes frozen with its giblets.
Purhcase a D'Artagnan Heritage Turkey from D'Artagnan starting at $159.99.
Best turkey for a crowd: Organic Prairie Whole Turkey
If you want a showstopping turkey, Organic Prairie's Whole Turkey is the way to go. This mammoth bird comes in a large 15-pound size, was reared ethically in Iowa in a family farm setting, was fed an organic diet, and contains no hormones. While there are other turkeys out there that are bigger, you're unlikely to find one that has the same production standards. Additional sizes available include 7½ and 9 pounds.
Organic Prairie's turkeys come with their giblets and are frozen before shipping. All this amounts to a turkey that's a hit with customers. One happy reviewer said, "Very fresh, and of very good quality. These turkeys are tender and absolutely delicious."
Purchase Organic Prairie's Whole Turkey at Organic Prairie starting at $135.99 for a 15-pound bird.
Best small bird: Jaindl Grand Champion Whole Turkey
Jaindl's Grand Champion Whole Turkeys are antibiotic-free and were fed a vegetarian diet consisting of many grains, soybeans, and corn that were grown on the same farm. These young turkeys are available in sizes ranging from 8 to 12 pounds. Price-wise, they're very affordable, while not compromising on the meat's quality.
"This was the most beautiful turkey! The meat was plump and juicy!! Worth the price," commented one reviewer. Another pointed out the high quantity of meat on the bird, as well as its ease of cooking and great taste.
Purchase Jaindl's Grand Champion Whole Turkey at Farm Foods starting at $64.95.
Best turkey breast roast: Perdue Seasoned Turkey Breast Roast
Not everyone needs a big turkey. If you're cooking for just a few people, a turkey breast roast may be more than sufficient. Perdue's seasoned turkey breast roast is about 3 pounds and has a much shorter cooking time. After being brined, the turkey is coated in herbs, so all you have to do is pop it in the oven.
Perdue's turkeys follow a vegetarian diet and aren't given antibiotics, hormones, or steroids. This USA-made turkey breast roast wins points for its ability to stay moist even though it's purely white meat.
Purchase Perdue Farms' Seasoned Turkey Breast Roast online at Perdue Farms starting at $29.99.
Best stuffed turkey roast option: Mackenzie Limited Stuffed Turkey Roast
Thanksgiving can be extraordinarily stressful, and the amount of side dishes to prepare can be overwhelming. So why not take some of the hassle out of it? That's definitely Mackenzie Limited's mindset, with its offering of a Stuffed Turkey Roast.
This product, which is well-suited to smaller groups, consists of a butterflied turkey breast rolled around a stuffing full of holiday flavors, including apple, sage, cranberry, and almonds. Its cylindrical shape makes it a dream to cut and serve, taking all of the work out of carving. Its smaller size also means it cooks quickly, taking just over an hour from frozen.
Purchase Mackenzie Limited's Stuffed Turkey Roast from Mackenzie Limited starting at $54.95.
Best turducken: Gourmet Butcher Block The All-Madden Turducken
The mighty turducken has had a lot of criticism in its time, but the fact remains that it's a favorite for a lot of people at Thanksgiving. And if you want the best, choose Gourmet Butcher Block's. These giant creations come in a 16 to 18 pounds and are infused with an array of Cajun-inspired flavors. This specific turducken recipe was the one that opened John Madden's eyes to the food, contributing to its popularity.
While turduckens are sometimes at risk of becoming just a solid mass of meat, the quality of Gourmet Butcher Block's products means that each flavor is distinct. "Very tender and juicy meat, you could taste every layer," said one happy customer.
Purchase The All-Madden Turducken at Goldbelly starting at $199.95.
Best complete turkey meal: Harry and David's Create Your Own Gourmet Turkey Feast
With Harry and David's Create Your Own Gourmet Turkey Feast you can serve a quality Thanksgiving meal with virtually no work. This is the whole package, coming with a large turkey, appetizer, two sides, and a dessert. As everything comes pre-cooked, all you have to do is heat it up.
Customers have been pleased with the meal, stating, "The easiest and most delicious Thanksgiving meal we have eaten in years. The turkey was extremely moist." Another reviewer said, "Easy to prepare, tasted great." Harry and David's Create Your Own Gourmet Turkey Feast will feed 8 to 10 people.
Purchase Harry and David's Create Your Own Gourmet Turkey Feast at Harry and David's starting at $269.99.
Best turkey sampler: Harry and David Sliced Ham and Turkey Sampler
Having just turkey on a Thanksgiving table can be disappointing for folks who aren't partial to it. But Harry and David's Sliced Ham and Turkey Sampler mixes things up. Each order provides you with 2 pounds of cooked and sliced turkey breast and ham. The seasoned meat is given further flavor by being smoked, setting it apart.
Harry & David's meat combo is made using quality products, making it perfect for your own meal or as a gift for those who are short on time around the holidays or find it tricky to cook.
Purchase Harry and David's Sliced Ham and Turkey Sampler at Harry & David's starting at $99.99.
Best plant-based turkey alternative: Gardein Turk'y Roast
Why should folks who don't eat meat miss out on the fun at Thanksgiving? Gardein's Turk'y Roast is a superb choice to accommodate your plant-based guests. The non-GMO 2.2-pound meal feeds eight people and comes stuffed with a cranberry, kale, and rice filling. It also includes two homestyle vegan gravy packs and bakes up easily in the oven.
The soy and wheat protein used emulates the look and texture of white turkey meat perfectly. In addition to being flavorful and moist, it's also pretty healthy. Like turkey, Gardein's Turk'y Roast is high in protein, coming in at 19 grams per serving.
Purchase Gardein Turk'y Roast at Walmart starting at $14.44.