Why You Should Be Careful With Those Table Tablets At Olive Garden

Ziosk tablets are a relatively recent addition to Olive Garden and other dining establishments — the unlimited breadsticks purveyors only started using them in 2015. Along with allowing customers to order food and drinks and pay their bills, these devices also feature games to provide a bit of entertainment to diners. However, one person learned the hard way that there's a fee associated with Ziosk tablets, one that's not readily disclosed to Olive Garden customers. As outlined in a post on Reddit, a diner was flummoxed to find an additional $2.99 added to the bill after dining at the Italian-style restaurant chain.

According to the original poster, the Ziosk does list a fee for playing games on the device, but it's presented "in a very inconspicuous way." The diner then requested that the charge be removed from the bill, a request that Olive Garden readily complied with, but the manager had some challenges determining how exactly to remove the charge. While the fee was eventually eliminated, the diner was left with a bad taste in their mouth. It turns out that they're not alone: On Twitter, numerous people have posted warnings about accidental game purchases — and that's apparently just the beginning of the issues with these tablets.