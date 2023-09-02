Toss Trader Joe's Canned Greek Chickpeas In The Air Fryer For A Crispy Snack

These crunchy chickpeas are a great option for on-the-go. If you're a sucker for salty snacks, they're a quick and easy plant-based protein. Just toss a few in your mouth the next time you need a pick-me-up to satisfy your savory cravings while filling up on a nutritionally rich food. While the chickpeas come preseasoned, you can amp up the flavor with complementary TJ's spices like Everything But The Bagel Seasoning or even the brand's version of chili crisp.

"Inside Trader Joe's" cohost Matt Sloan, the company's "marketing product guy," also suggested using the product as a "topper" for hummus. As he put it, "Why not? Texturally interesting and different, but the same bean ... what a great combo. A nice, big mound of hummus, dump these on top, wonderful!"Sloan similarly recommended using the chickpeas as a wrap or burrito filling. Although the traditional bean of choice is pinto, these herby marinated chickpeas could work as a hearty complement to rice, vegetables, and your favorite salsa or other sauce.

Another great option for enjoying the seasoned legumes is as a salad ingredient. After all, two things every good salad needs are flavor and texture. Try topping a Mediterranean-themed salad with feta, olives, peppers, and the Grecian canned chickpeas. Of course, these garbanzos aren't the only Trader Joe's product that can benefit from a turn in the air fryer.