Toss Trader Joe's Canned Greek Chickpeas In The Air Fryer For A Crispy Snack
Trader Joe's has a loyal following. Some shoppers love the store so much that they even made a song about it. One of the main reasons consumers choose TJ's over other stores is its selection of unique snacks like trail mix crackers and PB&J dippers. One of the foods that Trader Joe's has reimagined with its distinctive flare is chickpeas. The Greek Chickpeas with Cumin and Parsley are canned garbanzo beans packed with Mediterranean flavors, including lemon and garlic, which are meant to be reminiscent of hummus. The legumes come in shallow 10-ounce cans and are ready to eat, but it's also fairly effortless to transform them.
For instance, one of the best ways to enjoy them? Hot and crispy! Tara Miller, VP of Marketing for Trader Joe's, suggested tossing the chickpeas in the air fryer on an episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast. Not only will this heat up the Grecian-style beans, but it will give them a shatteringly toasty crunch. Once fried, they make for a convenient snack and a surprising garnish.
How to enjoy this elevated air fryer snack
These crunchy chickpeas are a great option for on-the-go. If you're a sucker for salty snacks, they're a quick and easy plant-based protein. Just toss a few in your mouth the next time you need a pick-me-up to satisfy your savory cravings while filling up on a nutritionally rich food. While the chickpeas come preseasoned, you can amp up the flavor with complementary TJ's spices like Everything But The Bagel Seasoning or even the brand's version of chili crisp.
"Inside Trader Joe's" cohost Matt Sloan, the company's "marketing product guy," also suggested using the product as a "topper" for hummus. As he put it, "Why not? Texturally interesting and different, but the same bean ... what a great combo. A nice, big mound of hummus, dump these on top, wonderful!"Sloan similarly recommended using the chickpeas as a wrap or burrito filling. Although the traditional bean of choice is pinto, these herby marinated chickpeas could work as a hearty complement to rice, vegetables, and your favorite salsa or other sauce.
Another great option for enjoying the seasoned legumes is as a salad ingredient. After all, two things every good salad needs are flavor and texture. Try topping a Mediterranean-themed salad with feta, olives, peppers, and the Grecian canned chickpeas. Of course, these garbanzos aren't the only Trader Joe's product that can benefit from a turn in the air fryer.
More Trader Joe's cooking tips
Thanks to the internet, there is an abundance of Trader Joe's air fryer hacks covering numerous products. One TikTok user toasted the brand's cauliflower gnocchi in the air fryer. Tossed in olive oil, garlic powder, and salt and pepper, the crispened dumplings are served with a side of tomato sauce for dipping.
Another person posted a TikTok that outlines how to bake a TJ's croissant in the device. In the video, the content creator sprays the top of the croissant with a bit of oil and pops it in the air fryer for a crunchier exterior than a conventional oven would achieve.
One TikTok hack shows how to make a pizza in a large air fryer using Trader Joe's products. With just a few ingredients — cauliflower crust, marinara sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni — the pizza comes together in a few minutes and boasts a browned, crackly edge. Another TikToker ditched the crust in favor of pure melty goodness, posting a video of themselves using an air fryer to crisp up the brand's garlic-flavored bread cheese. The results yield incredibly bubbly, oozy cheese bites that sizzle.
The verdict? Air frying is a compelling cooking method for Trader Joe's Greek chickpeas — and plenty of the grocery chain's other fan favorites.