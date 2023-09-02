Parchment Paper Will Save Your To-Go Salad Toppings From Getting Soggy

Salads are a great idea for a quick meal or an easy, on-the-go lunch. Whether you're creating a mason jar salad or storing it in a plastic container, you're likely faced with the same problem every time you go to eat it: soggy toppings. That's because vegetables release moisture, and since a salad is often loaded with veggies, it makes other toppings, such as nuts or seeds, lose their crunch quickly. The solution is simple: Use parchment paper to separate wet and dry ingredients.

A piece of parchment paper does wonders for your salad. The material, which is made from cotton fiber or wood pulps, helps prevent moisture from seeping from one ingredient to another, and it's an affordable kitchen extra that you can use in plenty of ways. Protect dry salad ingredients by placing a piece of parchment paper on top of the vegetables, then add any dry ingredients; the barrier will keep them crunchy.