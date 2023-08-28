IHOP Is Renaming A City To Celebrate Its Brand-New Biscuit Menu
If IHOP does one thing well, it's pancakes. While the breakfast chain has long boasted an extensive array of pancakes, its menu is expanding to include a wider range of offerings. Pancakes were always widely available at IHOP, but starting August 28, biscuits are, too. To celebrate the new biscuit menu, the "Biscuit Capital of the World" — Natchez, Mississippi — is changing its name to IHOP.
The city's name change is only in place for today, per an August 28 press release. But the temporary switch will be met with merriment as local IHOP fans taste the new biscuits. The first 500 fans who make the trek for the occasion will receive free biscuits from an IHOP food truck.
IHOP's biscuit menu features four new buttermilk biscuit options and biscuit combos, with both sweet and savory options. Customers can customize all of them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, dine-in or takeout.
What's on IHOP's biscuit menu?
IHOP now offers buttermilk biscuits and breakfast biscuit sandwiches. The breakfast sandwich includes two fried eggs, smoked bacon, American cheese, and cheese sauce. The combo version of the meal features a side of either buttermilk pancakes, fresh fruit, or hashbrowns. Other savory biscuit options include the chicken biscuit sandwich and buttermilk biscuit and gravy combo.
IHOP is also rolling out a Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit and the Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit Combo meal, which includes two eggs, hashbrowns, and bacon or sausage. This biscuit features a cheesecake filing topped with fresh strawberries, a syrupy drizzle, and whipped cream.
There's a lot that's new at IHOP — and that's not all of it. Also available at IHOP starting August 28 is the chain's pumpkin spice menu. The limited-time offerings include a pumpkin spice pancake combo and the Pumpkin Spice Cold Foam Cold Brew.