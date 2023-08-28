IHOP Is Renaming A City To Celebrate Its Brand-New Biscuit Menu

If IHOP does one thing well, it's pancakes. While the breakfast chain has long boasted an extensive array of pancakes, its menu is expanding to include a wider range of offerings. Pancakes were always widely available at IHOP, but starting August 28, biscuits are, too. To celebrate the new biscuit menu, the "Biscuit Capital of the World" — Natchez, Mississippi — is changing its name to IHOP.

The city's name change is only in place for today, per an August 28 press release. But the temporary switch will be met with merriment as local IHOP fans taste the new biscuits. The first 500 fans who make the trek for the occasion will receive free biscuits from an IHOP food truck.

IHOP's biscuit menu features four new buttermilk biscuit options and biscuit combos, with both sweet and savory options. Customers can customize all of them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, dine-in or takeout.