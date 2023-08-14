IHOP's Fall Menu Will Return Just In Time For Pumpkin Spice Season
Pumpkin spice lovers might just have a reason to head to IHOP in the upcoming weeks. According to FSR, on August 28, IHOP will unveil the company's annual fall menu, including a pumpkin spiced pancake combo and pumpkin spiced cold foam cold brew. (IHOP hasn't confirmed the reports about the new menu yet and has no updates on its website, so fans will need to wait a little longer for more details.)
IHOP isn't a stranger to adding new items, such as this summer's pancake tacos, to its menu. And the company's reported upcoming additions certainly fit the seasonal bill.
The pumpkin spiced cold foam cold brew features Arabica coffee flavored with vanilla, and it will come with a layer of spiced pumpkin cold foam on top. The pumpkin spiced pancake combo, served with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage, spotlights two fall-seasoned pumpkin pancakes, garnished with whipped cream.
IHOP's fall menu continues the chain's annual tradition
IHOP typically shakes up its menu when the fall season rolls around. The restaurant chain has released pumpkin spiced pancakes in the past, along with other seasonally themed items. For example, the Scary Face Pancakes were announced in 2022, and 2018 highlighted Pumpkin Cinna-A-Stacks and a collaboration with Keegan Ales, which brought about IHOP's Pumpkin Pancake Stout. (Unfortunately, the beverage wasn't offered at the restaurant chain.)
In a 2018 press release, IHOP's then-Chief Marketing Officer, Brad Haley, stated that "every year, our guests eagerly await the return of our seasonal pancakes." And 2023 is no exception.
While IHOP has yet to announce what other items will be on this year's fall menu, its fanbase of cinnamon-, nutmeg-, and allspice-flavored pumpkin pancake lovers may want to be on the lookout. IHOP's seasonal menu items are only offered for a limited time.