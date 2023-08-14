IHOP's Fall Menu Will Return Just In Time For Pumpkin Spice Season

Pumpkin spice lovers might just have a reason to head to IHOP in the upcoming weeks. According to FSR, on August 28, IHOP will unveil the company's annual fall menu, including a pumpkin spiced pancake combo and pumpkin spiced cold foam cold brew. (IHOP hasn't confirmed the reports about the new menu yet and has no updates on its website, so fans will need to wait a little longer for more details.)

IHOP isn't a stranger to adding new items, such as this summer's pancake tacos, to its menu. And the company's reported upcoming additions certainly fit the seasonal bill.

The pumpkin spiced cold foam cold brew features Arabica coffee flavored with vanilla, and it will come with a layer of spiced pumpkin cold foam on top. The pumpkin spiced pancake combo, served with eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage, spotlights two fall-seasoned pumpkin pancakes, garnished with whipped cream.