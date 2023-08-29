Why Was Coca-Cola's Five Alive Drink Discontinued In The US?

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of soft drinks that have come and gone. Whether these beverages were intended to have a limited run or just lost popularity amongst consumers, those who still crave the discontinued drinks are left to lament or look for a replacement. Coca-Cola's Five Alive is one such product, and its disappearance from store shelves is a mystery. The fruity-flavored beverage was introduced under the Minute Maid juice lineup in 1978 and then patented by Coca-Cola the following year. The citrus drink combined the flavors of orange, lemon, grapefruit, lime, and tangerine into one drink. Its popularity spread into the '80s, and it was sold in frozen cans of concentrate as well as cardboard cartons (like you'd see in a school lunchroom).

While Five Alive was still going strong in 1995, according to Packaging World, unfortunately, production seems to have ceased sometime in the 1990s — at least in the United States. Although the Coca-Cola Company has never formally announced why the drink was discontinued stateside, some theorize that it may have been due to its 1994 release of the Fruitopia brand of fruit-flavored drinks. Fruitopia was also produced under Minute Maid, and the Tangerine Wavelength flavor features orange, tangerine, and grapefruit juices — three of the five included in Five Alive.