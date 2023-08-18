Is It A Good Idea To Make Guacamole From Frozen Avocados?

Your favorite guacamole recipe will become even more delicious when you have some helpful tips and tricks up your sleeve. When it comes to ingredients, remember that less can be more. Classic additions like lime and onions can make a zesty, flavorful dish while also letting the avocados take center stage. Hot peppers are great if you love spicy recipes, but be mindful of adding too much to avoid cranking up the heat to unbearable levels. And as far as onions and sweeter peppers are concerned, cut them up small to add some texture without things getting too unwieldy.

On TikTok, author and culinary personality Priyanka Naik uses frozen avocados to make her "lazy girl guacamole." Besides adding cumin, fresh cilantro, pomegranate arils, garlic powder, and chili powder, she also reaches for black salt, which has a distinctly eggy quality, which she calls her "secret weapon."

As for practices to avoid, underutilizing the salt can lead to a bland dish. Kosher salt is best, as the large granules will greatly enhance the flavor of your dip. Also, allow the guac to rest for about five minutes after incorporating the salt, then give it a taste. This gives the salt time to fully integrate with the dip, which ensures you get an accurate idea of the flavor (and whether you need to add more salt). With these tips, you can conveniently create guacamole that your friends and loved ones will adore.