The 12 Healthiest Crab Cake Brands On The Market

Whole Foods is committed to offering natural, nutritious products to its customers — a mission it's been pursuing since first opening in 1980. Since then, the grocery store chain has developed an enormous range of items that it sells across its more than 500 stores. It even offers a number of seafood products, including its Whole Catch crab cakes.

These Maryland Style crab Cakes are a reflection of the store's ethos, as they are predominantly made with organic ingredients. The eggs that are used in the recipe come from cage-free hens, and the product is paleo-friendly and dairy-free.

Even foods with organic ingredients, however, can still be pretty unhealthy if they have huge amounts of fat or sodium — but that's not the case here. Whole Catch Maryland Style Crab Cakes have a low saturated fat content, with just 5% of your daily value in each cake, and no trans fats. While they do have sodium — one cake has 20% of your recommended allowance — it's still a lower amount than competitor brands, and the lower carb content speaks to the lack of unnecessary filler ingredients.

Additionally, there's a pleasing 10 grams of protein in every serving. Protein, remember, isn't just important to build muscle. Getting enough can stop you from getting hungry too quickly after a meal, keep your bones strong as you get older, and may even have a positive effect on blood pressure, according to Healthline. ‌