A Beginner's Guide To The British Classic Battenberg Cake

If you've ever binge-watched a season of "The Great British Bake-Off" or attended a traditional English tea, then you've likely been introduced to an eye-catching traditional British confection known as the Battenberg cake. With a history spanning over a century, this delightful little teatime treat has entrenched itself in British culture with its colorful checkerboard pattern. Bakers and diners alike can't get enough of the delicate almond sponge and smooth marzipan exterior.

But there's more to this deceptively simple cake than meets the eye. For one thing, what is often thought of as a purely Victorian dessert actually has a much longer history. And that famous four-square checkerboard pattern — would it surprise you to learn that Batternberg cakes didn't always look that way? There's so much to explore when it comes to this fascinating treat and how it came to be in the first place. Keep reading to learn all there is to know about the iconic Battenberg cake!