Alton Brown Is Begging You To Stop Saying 'Dry Brine'

There are countless ways to prepare meat. When it comes to turkey, you have likely heard of a process called brining. According to the Food Network, to brine a turkey means to essentially soak it in water that's loaded with salt and sugar (and sometimes other seasonings or flavors). The process allows the turkey to soak up the flavors of its brine, making for a much tastier bird.

When it comes to seasoning meat, different methods yield different results; most people brine turkeys because they want that salty flavor to carry through the thickness of the bird — something that, by soaking the bird in the solution for hours, is easier to accomplish.

It's possible you've also heard of the term "dry brine." This concept means the bird is not actually soaked in water but rather is generously seasoned and left alone to absorb the seasoning for hours before it is cooked. However, celebrity chef Alton Brown has some news for anyone who prefers to "dry brine" their turkey — there is actually no such thing.