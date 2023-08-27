What Are Pralines And What Do They Taste Like?

From s'mores to chocolate-covered strawberries, some of the simplest desserts to whip up in the kitchen are also some of the best. Pralines are an underrated yet perfect candidate for this category. You can make these candies with just three ingredients, and they're ready in just a few minutes. If you're unfamiliar with this staple dessert, let's dig into it.

Pralines can take on a few different forms, and their definition varies according to region, but at their most basic, they are sweet Southern candies made from heating sugar, butter, nuts, and cream on a stovetop. In the U.S., most candy makers opt to use pecans, while in Europe, pralines usually consist of other ingredients such as caramel and almonds. After you've combined and heated the components of your choice in a saucepan, pour this mixture onto some wax paper and let it cool. This process leaves the pralines soft, smooth, and not as tough to chew as other candies like brittle. Now, gently break your concoction into pieces and get ready to eat.

Some dip their pralines in chocolate or sprinkles, but these additions are not traditional. These treats have a smooth caramel-like flavor, and with the satisfying crunch of pecan in the mix, plenty of fans are hooked on them.