Where Is Chill Systems From Shark Tank Today?

Keeping beverages cool during picnics and other outdoor excursions is an age-old conundrum — one that entrepreneurs Brian Bloch and Chase Mitchell hoped to solve with their company, Chill Systems. While a Kickstarter campaign initiated in 2021 raised $53,172 to help Chill Systems fulfill orders with its manufacturer, Bloch and Mitchell endeavored to seek out greater financial assistance for their emerging product. However, the company hasn't stood the test of time.

Bloch and Mitchell headed to "Shark Tank" and its pantheon of entrepreneurs, an experience that didn't pan out as the team expected. Most notably, Shark Kevin O'Leary exclaimed, "It only holds three cans?" when faced with Chill Systems' proprietary cooling device, which was christened "the chiller."

Bloch and Mitchell developed the chiller over the course of two years, and their work resulted in a portable cooler capable of holding three cans or one bottle of wine at a time. The device used an internal freezing gel to cool beverages, which retained its chilly temperatures from four to six hours. While seemingly innovative, the chiller and its creators had some problems, which ultimately created a roadblock on their path to success.