Burger King Is Letting You Decide Its Next Ghost Pepper Menu Item

Customers are calling the shots on fast food menus these days. More and more, franchises are asking fans to help them decide on which experimental new items and old favorites to usher into rotation. This year alone, Taco Bell has asked customers to vote on which fan-favorite item to bring back (the Beefy Crunch Burrito took the gold) and chime in on the next hot sauce flavor.

Now, Burger King is following suit by asking customers to choose between two fiery items that feature one of the spiciest peppers in the world – the ghost pepper. The first is the Ghost Pepper Whopper, and the second is the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries. Royal Perks members can cast their votes in the Burger King App starting Wednesday, August 23.

The winning item — which, based on previous years, will likely be announced on social media around Halloween — will return to Burger King menus nationwide for a limited time. Need a refresher? Here's the lowdown on both options.