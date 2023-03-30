Taco Bell Fans Can Once Again Vote For A Fan-Favorite Item's Return
In October 2022, Taco Bell gave its fans the power to choose which fan-favorite menu item should return to menus. With 62% of the vote, the Enchirito beat out the Double Decker Taco. Although Taco Bell's Enchirito only returned for a limited time, the fast food chain was able to get its fans involved in the menu decision.
Now, according to a press release from the company, Taco Bell is bringing the voting system back for a second time. Fans can choose to revive the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos — two other items with loyal followings that haven't been seen on menus for a few years.
The decision to open another round of voting was influenced by the fast food chain's followers on social media, who often "voice their menu item love," said Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer, Dane Mathews. "It's up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner."
Fans can pick which item they want to return
The Beefy Crunch burrito features layers of seasoned beef, sour cream, Fritos Flamin' Hot corn chips, rice, and nacho cheese sauce rolled up inside a tortilla. It originally debuted on Taco Bell menus in 2010. Despite being removed only a year later, the specialty item made limited returns for a few years, before being finally removed in 2018. Now, it seems it has another chance to make a comeback.
The Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos hit Taco Bell menus back in 2013, and stuck around for six years before being removed in 2019. The Doritos taco shells feature the seasoning from the Cool Ranch snack chips, and are stuffed with beef, lettuce, and cheese. Though the Nacho Cheese Doritos variety is a permanent staple on Taco Bell menus, the Cool Ranch flavor finally has its opportunity for a comeback.
Taco Bell Rewards members will be able to vote for their favorite food once a day in the Taco Bell app beginning March 30 through April 12. Once the votes have been tallied, the winner will be announced April 13, and the victor will be available to order at participating locations in late 2023. For more details, head to the voting page on the Taco Bell website.