Taco Bell Fans Can Once Again Vote For A Fan-Favorite Item's Return

In October 2022, Taco Bell gave its fans the power to choose which fan-favorite menu item should return to menus. With 62% of the vote, the Enchirito beat out the Double Decker Taco. Although Taco Bell's Enchirito only returned for a limited time, the fast food chain was able to get its fans involved in the menu decision.

Now, according to a press release from the company, Taco Bell is bringing the voting system back for a second time. Fans can choose to revive the Beefy Crunch Burrito or the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos — two other items with loyal followings that haven't been seen on menus for a few years.

The decision to open another round of voting was influenced by the fast food chain's followers on social media, who often "voice their menu item love," said Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer, Dane Mathews. "It's up to these fan-made movements to decide which item comes out a winner."