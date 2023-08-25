What You Should Keep In Mind During Your Late-Night McDonald's Run

On especially late nights, sometimes all there is to do is one of two things: Finally go to sleep, or start gearing up for a midnight snack. At such late hours, fast food joints reign supreme as they are often one of the few places that are still open. Of all places, McDonald's is usually one of the top choices thanks to its wide availability, affordable prices, and its strategies to ensure you get some truly fresh fries. Before you decide to make a late-night run to McDonald's, though, remember to do this one crucial thing: Bring cash.

While the card is usually king in the United States, bringing cash while grabbing your late-night craving is essential because employees may have shut the card machines down for the night. What most people don't know about 24-hour establishments is that many have to restart their systems at least once per day — and most chains like McDonald's opt to do it while traffic is slow in the middle of the night. This could mean that McDonald's or your late-night chain of choice is unable to complete card transactions for a certain period of time, usually anywhere from a few minutes to over an hour. While this reality is a bit of a hindrance for those who don't usually carry cash, it's all for a valid reason.