Chick-Fil-A And McDonald's Are Tracking You For The Benefit Of Fresh Fries

If you've ever ordered online from a fast-food restaurant, then you might know the disappointing feeling of picking up your food and finding it lukewarm, especially the french fries. Soggy fries are the worst for a lot of people, but a couple of fast-food chains are working to make sure online orders are made fresh right when you arrive.

McDonald's and Chick-fil-A are unveiling new features on their apps, tracking folks' locations to make sure orders are freshly prepared, according to Business Insider. Employees will start putting together orders placed online once customers draw near the pickup point. "By timing a customer's arrival with their order, we can ensure they're getting a meal that is both fresh and served quickly," Morgan Anderer, a senior project lead, said on behalf of Chick-fil-A.

Already, Chick-fil-A has tested this tracking feature at 100 sites throughout the U.S. and will officially implement the service in the first half of summer 2023. Meanwhile, McDonald's introduced its tracking feature back in March, as Restaurant Business reported.