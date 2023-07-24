Oreo Cheesecake Is Joining The Popeyes Menu For A Limited Time
When you think of Popeyes, you most likely think of fried chicken, biscuits, and Cajun food. The delicious cookie treat from Oreo doesn't exactly come to mind. But a recent partnership between the Louisiana kitchen and milk's favorite cookie hopes to change that by rolling out an exclusive new cheesecake.
According to a press release from Popeyes, the chicken restaurant is debuting a brand-new Oreo Cheesecake on its dessert menu. The cheesecake is described as having a "rich and thick" cheesecake filling stuffed with Oreo crumbles, topped with Oreo cookies, all on a crust made of — you guessed it — crushed Oreos. The cheesecake was first teased on July 23, with both Popeyes' and Oreo's Twitter accounts suggesting a collab was in the works. Whether or not the cheesecake will become a permanent menu item is unknown at the time, but Popeyes recommends getting your hands on it as soon as you can.
Of course, Popeyes also knows that you can't have dessert without dinner. That's why the company is also bringing back a classic combo meal — one that many guests will remember being a pretty "big" deal.
Popeyes is bringing back the Big Box combo
At the same time Popeyes announced the arrival of the new Oreo Cheesecake, the company also welcomed back the "Big Box" combo meal. The Big Box meal consists of two pieces of fried chicken, two sides, and one biscuit. You can also upgrade your biscuit to a strawberry biscuit for $0.99, should you want a dessert option.
To further entice guests to order the Big Box meal, Popeyes is also including a free drink with the meal if customers order it online or through the app. This deal lasts now until October 15th, 2023, giving you a decent window of time to take full advantage of it.
The Big Box combo meal was last seen around March 2023, although it offered more flexibility in what customers could order. Guests could swap out the two pieces of chicken for an 8-piece order of Popeyes' new chicken nuggets. While the Big Box combo doesn't seem to offer guests such an option now, you're still free to purchase the chicken nuggets to go alongside the meal if you so desire.
The Oreo Cheesecake and Big Box meal are now available at all participating Popeyes for a limited time. If you want to get your hands on them while you can, you should do so sooner rather than later, as they don't appear to be lasting too long.