Oreo Cheesecake Is Joining The Popeyes Menu For A Limited Time

When you think of Popeyes, you most likely think of fried chicken, biscuits, and Cajun food. The delicious cookie treat from Oreo doesn't exactly come to mind. But a recent partnership between the Louisiana kitchen and milk's favorite cookie hopes to change that by rolling out an exclusive new cheesecake.

According to a press release from Popeyes, the chicken restaurant is debuting a brand-new Oreo Cheesecake on its dessert menu. The cheesecake is described as having a "rich and thick" cheesecake filling stuffed with Oreo crumbles, topped with Oreo cookies, all on a crust made of — you guessed it — crushed Oreos. The cheesecake was first teased on July 23, with both Popeyes' and Oreo's Twitter accounts suggesting a collab was in the works. Whether or not the cheesecake will become a permanent menu item is unknown at the time, but Popeyes recommends getting your hands on it as soon as you can.

Of course, Popeyes also knows that you can't have dessert without dinner. That's why the company is also bringing back a classic combo meal — one that many guests will remember being a pretty "big" deal.