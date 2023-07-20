Popeyes Is Officially On Board With TikTok's Girl Dinner Trend
While you might think you're the only one who's eaten a personal snack platter for dinner while you binge-watched your favorite sitcom, you're not. (Have we never had a unique experience?) It's already a thing, and TikTok users are dubbing these bountiful experiences "girl dinners." And now, Popeyes wants a piece of the trend.
For those evenings when you're too exhausted to cook a proper meal or simply like the thought of indulging in a personal charcuterie board, a so-called girl dinner is the perfect choice. These are a customizable comfort, your personal tapas bar. And whether it's a colorful conglomeration of snacks or a collection of leftovers from your fridge, the choice is up to you.
In celebration of this eating experience, some restaurants are jumping on the trend and creating versions of girl dinners for customers. The first chain stepping up to that plate is Popeyes. The chicken chain has created a "girl dinner" menu featuring many of its famous sides. Southern mac & cheese, flaky biscuits, mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, spicy fries, and more are on the menu. If you're craving Southern cooking, this one's for you. And if you're skeptical of this practice, let us break it down.
The allure of a girl dinner
While this trend is relatively new, it already has more than 30 million views and counting on TikTok. Where people once found shame in creating unique assemblages for dinner, they're starting to see things differently. You might have only ever created a snack plate for others to enjoy, but this trend is a personal indulgence. It's self-care. No worrying about what your family's dietary needs — just a little platter, all for you. It's also just fun going against the usual expectations of how food should be, and it's a great trick for using up all of your leftovers.
While this trend is reducing the stigma around the idea that you have to eat a carefully balanced meal every night, some argue that the label "girl dinner" can be harmful. It might suggest that girls only want to eat snacks for dinner. But other TikTokers have countered this view, stating that a "girl dinner" is an occasional treat and that snack plates are extremely customizable and can contain anything. (And, by the way, this trend isn't just for girls; it's for everyone.)
Girl dinners are a chance to appreciate all the kinds of foods we as individuals like and indulge in them however we choose. Treat yourself to a girl dinner if you please — and if you're out of options in your fridge, take a trip to Popeyes for some new flavors.