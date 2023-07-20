Popeyes Is Officially On Board With TikTok's Girl Dinner Trend

While you might think you're the only one who's eaten a personal snack platter for dinner while you binge-watched your favorite sitcom, you're not. (Have we never had a unique experience?) It's already a thing, and TikTok users are dubbing these bountiful experiences "girl dinners." And now, Popeyes wants a piece of the trend.

For those evenings when you're too exhausted to cook a proper meal or simply like the thought of indulging in a personal charcuterie board, a so-called girl dinner is the perfect choice. These are a customizable comfort, your personal tapas bar. And whether it's a colorful conglomeration of snacks or a collection of leftovers from your fridge, the choice is up to you.

In celebration of this eating experience, some restaurants are jumping on the trend and creating versions of girl dinners for customers. The first chain stepping up to that plate is Popeyes. The chicken chain has created a "girl dinner" menu featuring many of its famous sides. Southern mac & cheese, flaky biscuits, mashed potatoes with cajun gravy, spicy fries, and more are on the menu. If you're craving Southern cooking, this one's for you. And if you're skeptical of this practice, let us break it down.