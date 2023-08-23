The Reason You Should Add Dressing To Your Salad Bowl First

It's common practice to add dressing to your salad after you've carefully selected all the veggies and ingredients, but there's actually a better way to get your salad perfectly dressed. Inspired home chefs actually add dressing to the bowl first, which is particularly beneficial if you're whipping up your own salad dressing. In this case, you'd incorporate dressing ingredients in the bowl you plan on serving from, then include lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other tasty fixings. As you toss the salad prior to serving, the separate ingredients will pick up dressing from the bowl to ensure optimal flavor.

Adding dressing first spares you some cleanup, as you won't need to wash the salad dressing bowl in addition to the serving bowl once dinner is complete. It also makes for a tastier salad, since the dressing will be evenly dispersed throughout, as opposed to just sitting on top of the salad. When you add dressing last, some parts of the salad will be drenched, while others will, unfortunately, be bone dry. This method is much better to showcase your homemade salad dressing.