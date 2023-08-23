The Reason You Should Add Dressing To Your Salad Bowl First
It's common practice to add dressing to your salad after you've carefully selected all the veggies and ingredients, but there's actually a better way to get your salad perfectly dressed. Inspired home chefs actually add dressing to the bowl first, which is particularly beneficial if you're whipping up your own salad dressing. In this case, you'd incorporate dressing ingredients in the bowl you plan on serving from, then include lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other tasty fixings. As you toss the salad prior to serving, the separate ingredients will pick up dressing from the bowl to ensure optimal flavor.
Adding dressing first spares you some cleanup, as you won't need to wash the salad dressing bowl in addition to the serving bowl once dinner is complete. It also makes for a tastier salad, since the dressing will be evenly dispersed throughout, as opposed to just sitting on top of the salad. When you add dressing last, some parts of the salad will be drenched, while others will, unfortunately, be bone dry. This method is much better to showcase your homemade salad dressing.
Putting the salad bowl dressing hack into action
Once you've created your homemade dressing base within a serving bowl, the next step is to build your salad in a way that offers optimum flavor and texture. Lettuce has a tendency to get soggy in salads, which will ruin the delightful, crisp texture that makes salad a joy to eat. In this case, place firm vegetables in the bottom of the serving bowl to create a protective layer for the lettuce. Cucumbers and carrots are a good choice, as they'll soak up the tasty dressing without getting too saturated.
While tossing the salad ingredients is key to ensuring they're evenly coated with dressing, you should wait to perform this step if you don't plan to serve the salad soon. Instead, wait until just before serving the salad to toss the ingredients, as they'll retain their fresh textures better this way. If you're preparing a salad to take to a dinner party or some other event, simply cover the serving bowl with plastic wrap if it doesn't have an airtight lid. That way, your salad will be fully secured and ready to eat when you arrive at your destination.
Other helpful salad do's and don'ts
When the time comes to mix the salad together, consider forgoing utensils in favor of your bare hands. Using your hands to mix a salad ensures that every single item is evenly coated in your homemade dressing. Just be sure to thoroughly wash and dry your hands first to avoid issues with cross-contamination. As for ingredients, using foods with distinct textures makes for a more satisfying experience overall. In this case, crunchy croutons pair well with firm cheeses and soft marinated beets.
There are also a few salad practices you should avoid, such as building a salad while the ingredients are still wet. This is a surefire way to end up with soggy ingredients, so be sure to dry them out before putting your salad together. Simply take a few paper towels and place them inside a plastic shopping bag. Make sure the interior of the bag is thoroughly lined with paper towels, then add lettuce and other ingredients. Tie the handles of the bag together and shake it vigorously to soak up the excess water if you don't have a salad spinner at home. Now your salad will be crisp and delicious when combined with your homemade dressing hack.