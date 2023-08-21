What Happened To Burger King's Aptly-Named Enormous Omelet Breakfast Sandwich?

Breakfast sandwiches are a popular menu item at most fast food establishments. McDonald's offers the Egg McMuffin, while Wendy's serves up a breakfast version of its Baconator — sausage, cheese, bacon, and an egg on a burger bun. Burger King is no exception and offers quite a few different breakfast items. Though there are plenty of sandwiches on the Burger King menu, some fans lament the loss of the Enormous Omelet breakfast sandwich.

The behemoth breakfast dish made its debut on Burger King menus in 2005. Each hoagie-style sesame seed bun contained a pair of omelets, two slices of American cheese, three bacon strips, and a sausage patty. At only $2.99 per sandwich, customers could certainly get their money's worth — the sandwich was nearly 730 calories. Some criticized the high-calorie count, and health concerns over the size of the sandwich may have been part of the reason that led to the discontinuation. It appears to have been removed from menus sometime in the 2010s.

Though the sandwich has been formally discontinued in the continental United States, it's possible to order a similar version as a secret menu-style hack. You'll just have to rely on the King's generosity.