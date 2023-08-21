What Happened To Burger King's Aptly-Named Enormous Omelet Breakfast Sandwich?
Breakfast sandwiches are a popular menu item at most fast food establishments. McDonald's offers the Egg McMuffin, while Wendy's serves up a breakfast version of its Baconator — sausage, cheese, bacon, and an egg on a burger bun. Burger King is no exception and offers quite a few different breakfast items. Though there are plenty of sandwiches on the Burger King menu, some fans lament the loss of the Enormous Omelet breakfast sandwich.
The behemoth breakfast dish made its debut on Burger King menus in 2005. Each hoagie-style sesame seed bun contained a pair of omelets, two slices of American cheese, three bacon strips, and a sausage patty. At only $2.99 per sandwich, customers could certainly get their money's worth — the sandwich was nearly 730 calories. Some criticized the high-calorie count, and health concerns over the size of the sandwich may have been part of the reason that led to the discontinuation. It appears to have been removed from menus sometime in the 2010s.
Though the sandwich has been formally discontinued in the continental United States, it's possible to order a similar version as a secret menu-style hack. You'll just have to rely on the King's generosity.
You may be able to find the sandwich
Burger King restaurants reportedly still have the components for the sandwich available. (The long sesame seed bun is used on the Original Chicken Sandwich, while the eggs, bacon, and sausage patties are components of the chain's other breakfast sandwiches.) To order off the "secret menu," you'll need to ask the employees at your local Burger King if they'd be willing to work with you to recreate the sandwich.
Although mainland United States customers can no longer order Burger King's Enormous Omelet Sandwich (without making special requests, at least), it appears to have survived elsewhere, including Puerto Rico and Canada. The price has increased over the years and seems to vary depending on your location — in Montreal, for instance, the sandwich is about $2 more expensive than it is in Vancouver. You can also find the sandwich at Burger King locations in Thailand,
If you don't live in a place that sells them officially, there's no question that the ordering hack is a decent way to revive the erstwhile sandwich. However, there's always the chance it might come back. After all, Burger King is no stranger to launching new breakfast items.
Similar menu items have come and gone
The Enormous Omelet Sandwich eventually spawned an even more filling menu item, which debuted a few months later. The Meat'normous Omelet Sandwich was a limited-time offering in late 2005, adding two slices of smoked ham on top of the omelets, cheese, sausage, and bacon. It cost around $3.49 per sandwich at the time.
The Egg-normous Burrito launched in 2016. It contains bacon, eggs, hash browns, American cheese, shredded cheddar, and a creamy, spicy sauce wrapped up in a flour tortilla. It is still available to order at participating locations during Burger King's breakfast hours, including in Anchorage, Alaska.
A rebranded version was also launched in 2016, called the Supreme Breakfast Sandwich. It contained all the same components of the discontinued Enormous Omelet sandwich but swapped in two cooked, folded eggs for the omelets and removed one strip of bacon (making it so there were two of each filling). Despite enthusiasm from fans (including one Twitter user saying the sandwich "changed the game"), it doesn't appear to have lasted long. Some users took to social media in the spring of 2017 to share that the sandwich no longer appeared on menus. Though the discontinued Enormous Omelet breakfast sandwich may never be seen again in some places, it's still enjoyed around the globe and lives on in the hearts of fans who fondly remember it.