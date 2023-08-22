What Are The Best Wines To Pair With White Meat?

Drinking and savoring wine on its own is not difficult, but other factors can complicate things. Picking between white, red, sparkling, or dessert wine might rely on a number of variables, like the occasion (a number of celebrations call for sparkling wine) or weather (red wine is typically for colder days). The real challenge, however, is when it comes to pairing the wine with food. Deciding on which wine bottle works best for your meal can flummox anyone, especially if there is a waiter hovering around, waiting for you to make a decision.

As a general rule, red wine goes with darker, gamey meat like beef, lamb, and duck; conversely, it's understood that white wine goes with white meat like chicken, turkey, and seafood. (We will include pork in the latter category for now, although, depending on who you ask, it can be considered the former, or even fall on the spectrum somewhere in between the two.)

You should consider a number of factors choosing a white wine to pair with a white protein, among them seasoning, sauce, and the overall flavor profile of the dish. White wines like chardonnay and sauvignon blanc are good all-rounders here, but there are also underrated options like Riesling, pinot grigio, or Gewürztraminer to take into account.