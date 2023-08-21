What Exactly Is Cornbread Salad And Is It Even A Salad?

Among the 13 clever ways to use leftover cornbread, turning these crumbly chunks into a delicious salad is not only resourceful but also quite tasty. Now that you know the general makeup of a traditional cornbread salad, there are a few different ways you can change up the ingredients. If you're making boxed or homemade cornbread just for this layered salad, why not add in some shredded cheddar or diced jalapenos to give your cornbread a more developed flavor profile?

When making the dressing, you have a lot of different ways to make this creamy addition your own. While some traditional Southern recipes call for straight-up mayonnaise as the dressing of choice, feel free to add in a powdered packet of Ranch seasoning and even some extra chipotle powder if you like your salads with an extra kick. Since you're cooking bacon, you may even want to add a small drizzle of bacon grease to your dressing in order to impart a smokier flavor.

As far as assembly goes, trifle dishes aren't a requirement for this Southern staple. While this salad can be prepared in a fancy glass bowl ahead of time and sit in your refrigerator for four or more hours, if you're determined to mix all of your ingredients together, keep in mind that after a full day, the cornbread will begin to lose some of that crumbly bite and the salad structure will breakdown little by little. Now that you know all the details regarding cornbread salad, will you give this unique side dish a try at your next cookout?