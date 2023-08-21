Who Is Meant To Cut The First Slice Of A Wedding Cake?

While you're free to personalize your wedding ceremony and reception as you see fit, many couples choose to adhere to certain long-standing traditions. When it comes to the wedding cake, the first cut is usually performed as a joint venture between the bride and groom. Much like other aspects of a wedding, joint cake-cutting establishes a couple's loving union and shows they plan to tackle tasks and obstacles as a team.

However, the couple's cake-cutting duties begin and end with the first slice. Once the cake has been cut and the tradition has been captured by a wedding photographer for posterity, the catering crew will take over cutting the cake. This serves two important purposes; first, it ensures the couple can relax and have fun on their big day, as providing cake to tens or even hundreds of guests is a daunting task. Second, it ensures the cake-cutting progresses smoothly, as the caterers will use best practices to efficiently hand out slices to guests.