10 Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Pumpkin Pie

There may be times when you need to make multiple pumpkin pies, such as if you're hosting a large group for Thanksgiving. However, you can't simply put both pies in the oven and assume that they're going to turn out okay. The temperature inside a conventional oven is not always the same in different sections. The air along the top of the oven is likely to be hotter than the air found along the bottom. If you have two pie pans stacked on different racks, this means that they'll end up baking at a different rate. One can block the flow of the air to the other.

If you need to bake two pieces at the same time, place them both on the same oven rack to help ensure that they are being exposed to even temperatures. You should also stagger them to help facilitate better airflow throughout the oven. Place one towards the front of the rack and one towards the back. After the baking time is about halfway complete, switch the pie pans and rotate each one about halfway for more even baking.

When baking two pies, you may also have to increase the total cook time for a few minutes. It is also possible that one pie will still end up baking faster than the other, so be sure to closely monitor the progress of both pans. If you want to avoid all of these extra precautions while still being able to bake two pumpkin pies at the same time, consider getting a convection oven. These models have an extra heating element and a fan that work together to provide a much more consistent temperature throughout the entire oven.