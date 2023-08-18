The Major Mistake That's Making Your Portobello Burgers Soggy

Before Impossible and Beyond burgers, before Boca and Dr. Praeger's, the perfect meatless burger patty already existed: the portobello mushroom. They're low in fat and calories, free of additives and artificial ingredients, and rich in vitamin B6 and other necessary nutrients. And of course, they're delicious and packed with savory umami flavor. They also couldn't be easier to prepare: Cut off the stems, clean and oil them, and throw them on the grill.

If you're looking to really impart some flavor into your portobello burgers, however, lots of recipes will advise you to start by marinating your mushroom caps before grilling. And while this technique can be a wonderful way to elevate your mushroom burgers, it can also lead to a massive pitfall: burgers that end up soggy, wet, and textureless.

The key to keeping your mushrooms from getting mushy, along with other mushroom mistakes you may be making, is care and moderation. Specifically, limit the amount of time you spend marinating your mushroom caps. While some ingredients, like beef, can marinate for hours on end, anything more than a quick dip can leave you with mushrooms that are hopelessly waterlogged.