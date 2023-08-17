The Cheese You Should Definitely Be Adding To Homemade Ice Cream

Making homemade ice cream can be fun and, if done correctly, results in a delicious finished product. Unlike store-bought ice cream, it can also be flavored in any way your imagination can concoct. And if you want to make your ice cream extra creamy, you might want to add some cream cheese.

Yes, you read that right. Cream cheese. Sure, we're used to thinking of cream cheese as a more savory spread, whether it's schmeared on your bagel or used as a dip for veggies, but it's much more versatile than that. David Grillo, executive chef at Cantina 76 in Columbia, South Carolina, suggests using it in ice cream. That's right. Though directly freezing cream cheese may be a real no-no, mixing it into your favorite frozen treat seems to be encouraged.

It makes sense if you think about it. Cream is already a key part of making ice cream. This is just a thicker version. Sufficiently softened, cream cheese adds a richness you may not always get in ice cream. However, Grillo also stipulates that its thickness can make the final product difficult to scoop if it isn't a typical "custard-style" recipe with cooked cream, eggs, and sugar.