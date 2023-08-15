Chobani Is Ringing In Fall With Its New Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Drink

As the fall season approaches, pumpkin spice fans are anticipating the flavor's return. While many coffee shops have revealed their pumpkin spice-filled menus for the year (and Krispy Kreme's fall menu has already rolled out), daily coffee stops can add up quickly. Fortunately, there are many ways to partake in the seasonal pumpkin-spiced frenzy, including coffee creamers for making fall-themed drinks at home. A new product from Chobani isn't purely designed for coffee, however. According to a press release, the company is releasing a limited-run pumpkin spice-flavored oat milk. The new plant-based beverage is completely vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and nut-free. One serving of Chobani Oatmilk Pumpkin Spice contains 10% of the daily recommended amount of calcium, as well as a gram of protein.

If you're a big pumpkin spice fan, the flavored oat milk can be sipped on its own. But if you'd rather enjoy the taste of autumn in other food and drinks, you can use it to add some fall flavor in a variety of applications. Chobani recommends pouring the milk over cereal, blending it into shakes, or adding some to oatmeal for an extra oaty spice boost.