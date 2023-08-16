All You Need Is An Oven For Perfectly Reheated Cinnamon Rolls

There are few foods more decadent than freshly baked, buttery cinnamon rolls. A plate of these gooey, soft pastries is a welcome sight at any kitchen table, making them a natural crowd-pleaser. But after a large, filling breakfast, a few may be left in the pan. Saving the last pastries is a no-brainer, but will they really be just as good the next day?

While it's no question that cinnamon rolls are best right out of the oven, reheated rolls can be every bit as tasty as long as you take the reheating process seriously. Instead of nuking them with microwaves, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, place your cinnamon rolls on a baking dish, top them with a little bit of butter, then cover the dish with foil. Once the temperature is set, pop the cinnamon rolls into the oven for at least 10 minutes (and ideally no longer than 15), then take them out to cool.

If you have extra icing available, you can finish them with a fresh smear of frosting and then get to devouring. This method takes a bit longer than a quick spin in the microwave, but if you want your pastries to be just as delectable as the day they were baked, reheating them in the oven is the way to go.