All You Need Is An Oven For Perfectly Reheated Cinnamon Rolls
There are few foods more decadent than freshly baked, buttery cinnamon rolls. A plate of these gooey, soft pastries is a welcome sight at any kitchen table, making them a natural crowd-pleaser. But after a large, filling breakfast, a few may be left in the pan. Saving the last pastries is a no-brainer, but will they really be just as good the next day?
While it's no question that cinnamon rolls are best right out of the oven, reheated rolls can be every bit as tasty as long as you take the reheating process seriously. Instead of nuking them with microwaves, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, place your cinnamon rolls on a baking dish, top them with a little bit of butter, then cover the dish with foil. Once the temperature is set, pop the cinnamon rolls into the oven for at least 10 minutes (and ideally no longer than 15), then take them out to cool.
If you have extra icing available, you can finish them with a fresh smear of frosting and then get to devouring. This method takes a bit longer than a quick spin in the microwave, but if you want your pastries to be just as delectable as the day they were baked, reheating them in the oven is the way to go.
Reheating cinnamon rolls the right way
Besides choosing the oven as your go-to way for reheating cinnamon rolls, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure your pastries are as delicious as possible. The first is being mindful not to overbake them in the reheating process. Keeping your cinnamon rolls in the oven too long may result in desiccated pastries, which is a far cry from the pillowy soft results a freshly baked pastry will give you. Remember, you're not baking them; you're just reheating them, so take them out as soon as they're warmed through.
Reheating cinnamon rolls without icing is best, so if you're making pastries ahead of time for guests, hold off on frosting until they're ready to serve. Adding a little butter or even some water to unfrosted cinnamon rolls before you put them in the oven will add moisture and maintain tenderness, which is the name of the game when it comes to reheating.
Carefully storing your leftover cinnamon rolls will help them stay fresh for as long as possible. You want to keep them from drying out, so place unfrosted rolls in an airtight container (even at room temperature). If your cinnamon rolls are cream cheese-frosted, keep them in the refrigerator, and if you really want them to last, freeze them. Simply wrap them up individually in foil, place them in a freezer-safe bag, and store for up to three months. You can reheat them right in the foil.
Other ways to reheat cinnamon rolls
If you're in a hurry, reheating your cinnamon rolls in an air fryer, toaster oven, or yes, even the microwave, are all faster options than reheating in an oven, though they may result in a dryer pastry. The quickest way is, of course, the microwave; just be sure to use a damp paper towel before tossing your pastry in. Place your cinnamon roll on a microwave-safe dish and add a small dollop of butter on top. Dampen a paper towel, wring it out, then place it over the cinnamon roll before heating for around 15 to 30 seconds. You can also place a microwave-safe cup of water next to the roll, which will create even more steam. (This also works in the oven, just pour water into a metal pan and place it on a lower rack.)
If you have a bit more time and an air fryer, set your appliance to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and place your cinnamon rolls inside with butter on top. Cover the rolls with tin foil and reheat for three to five minutes. The same method also works for the toaster oven, but because there's no convection, you might want to bump the time up to 10 minutes.
Reheating your pastries in the oven will no doubt give you the fluffiest, tastiest reheated cinnamon rolls. But as long as you steer clear from overbaking, there are many ways to enjoy these leftover pastries, even if you're short on time.