Upgrade Your Burger With A Smoky Slice Of Grilled Avocado

Grilling avocados is easier than you might think, despite the soft nature of this fruit. Start by cutting the avocado in half and removing the pit. As advised by Today, weather presenter Al Roker suggests choosing avocados that are ripe but not too squishy since they will soften up on the grill. There's no need to remove the skin beforehand. Brush the avocado with oil and season it to your liking — salt and pepper are a good idea, but other additions, such as lemon juice and red pepper flakes, can totally take it up a notch. Once your grill is ready, place the halves with the cut sides down to let them char and gain grill marks. After three minutes or so, carefully remove them and let them cool enough to handle.

Once cooked, the avocados should be soft and easy to scoop, making removing them from their skins a breeze. At this point, you can prepare them to your liking. They can be sliced and placed atop the burgers or mashed and spooned on in the desired portions. Mashing them also gives you the opportunity to add other ingredients, such as mustard, balsamic vinegar, or any other burger toppings you'd like to incorporate, like pickles for grilled avocado relish.