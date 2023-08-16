6 BelliWelli Flavors, Ranked

BelliWelli bars are delectable sweet treats designed by a chef in consultation with a leading gastroenterologist from Southern California to help manage the gut issues that plague a large percentage of the U.S. population. These bars are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, certified low-FODMAP, free of sugar alcohols, and loaded with fiber and probiotics. Each treat contains 3 to 4 grams of fiber and 500 million CFU of heat-resistant probiotics.

The treats are purportedly manufactured in a dedicated gluten-free facility to prevent cross-contamination, and they are safe for all ages except those with nut allergies, as each is made using almond butter. According to BelliWelli, the long and short of it is that they "take a whole lotta BS out of IBS."

We had the opportunity to sample all six BelliWelli flavors, including Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Swirl, Strawberry Shortcake, Fudge Brownie, and Crunchy Peanut Butter Chocolate. Having some gut issues ourselves, we were eager to rank these treats.

Our criteria for ranking included texture, aroma, and taste. We had mixed reactions to the flavors, but a few would be great to have on hand for those with sensitive tummies, even at a rather hefty price of $26.96 for a box of eight bars. These bars are available online and retailed nationwide at Sprouts. Read on for our thorough wrap-up.