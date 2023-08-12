Here's Why Your Local Aldi Doesn't Have A Phone Number

If you've ever tried to call an Aldi location, you may have noticed something curious about the grocery store chain. An online search of different locations shows that they all feature the same toll-free phone number as opposed to a local number associated with each store. There's a very good reason for this, and it's perfectly in line with the chain's cost-cutting philosophy.

Customers who call the toll-free line receive a message that states, "Due to our limited store staffing, the phone numbers for our stores are unlisted. This is part of our savings model that allows us to pass on significant savings to our customers," according to Reader's Digest. Accordingly, Aldi usually only has a maximum of five staff members on-site, and these individuals focus on in-store tasks, such as placing merchandise on shelves or checking out customers. Fortunately, Aldi has a comprehensive website that addresses a variety of customer questions in lieu of the phone.