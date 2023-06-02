Aldi Claims Its New Delivery Service Will Reach You In Just 30 Minutes

Grocery delivery services can be a lifesaver after a long and hectic day, especially if you realize you're without a key component for tonight's dinner. Per a June 1 press release, Aldi aims to make the delivery process even faster and more efficient with Aldi Express.

The service is made possible by Aldi's partnership with Instacart, which brings groceries and other essentials to customers' doors. While grocery delivery is nothing new, Aldi and Instacart are changing the game by promising shoppers that their orders will arrive at their homes within 30 minutes.

Considering the fact that the standard Instacart delivery time ranges from two to five hours, according to the Instacart Service Options page, Aldi's proposed new timeframe is certainly impressive. The new Aldi Express app promises to boost convenience even further. Aldi Express is just one of the many ways that the grocery store ensures its customers remain satisfied.