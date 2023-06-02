Aldi Claims Its New Delivery Service Will Reach You In Just 30 Minutes
Grocery delivery services can be a lifesaver after a long and hectic day, especially if you realize you're without a key component for tonight's dinner. Per a June 1 press release, Aldi aims to make the delivery process even faster and more efficient with Aldi Express.
The service is made possible by Aldi's partnership with Instacart, which brings groceries and other essentials to customers' doors. While grocery delivery is nothing new, Aldi and Instacart are changing the game by promising shoppers that their orders will arrive at their homes within 30 minutes.
Considering the fact that the standard Instacart delivery time ranges from two to five hours, according to the Instacart Service Options page, Aldi's proposed new timeframe is certainly impressive. The new Aldi Express app promises to boost convenience even further. Aldi Express is just one of the many ways that the grocery store ensures its customers remain satisfied.
How customers can use Aldi Express
Shoppers have two methods they can use to get their Aldi groceries faster. The Instacart Convenience Hub is dedicated to same-day deliveries and pick-ups from a range of convenience stores, including the new Aldi Express option. In this case, customers can save on fees if their order total is $10 or more. You can also place your order through the Aldi Express Storefront, which displays discounted items and special deals, such as BOGO offers.
Aldi Express features a selection of almost 2,000 items, including groceries, snacks, prepared foods, household goods, and other products. As for the service's availability, Aldi Express can currently be used at more than 2,100 locations across the United States.
The grocery chain also accepts EBT SNAP benefits for online (and in-person) orders to ensure that all families can access its products and delivery services without worries about their household budgets.