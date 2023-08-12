Where Does Financier Cake Get Its Name?

French patisseries are known for their gorgeous array of pastries and confectioneries, each delicately made and displayed like they're works of art (because they are!). Glass cases lined with colorful macarons and fluffy croissants would make anyone's mouth water, but one of the simplest, most delicious pastries you may find in a French patisserie is a financier cake — a simple almond flavored cake with a crisp outside and soft inside, which takes its name from the world of finance.

Financier cakes were first offered at a patisserie near the Paris stock exchange in the late 1800s. Cookbook author and baking expert Dorie Greenspan shares on her website that the pastry chef responsible for creating this cake was a man named Lasne. He wanted to create a pastry that would attract nearby bankers, so he decided to bake cakes to resemble ingots or bars of gold. Not only that, but because these bank employees were busy, he kept his bakes bite-sized and easy to eat without any utensils. Lasne aptly named them financier cakes. The name and the shape of the pastries were undoubtedly a draw for the bankers, but it was, of course, the taste of these cakes that made them a success.