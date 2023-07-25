Taste Republic Gluten-Free Fresh Pasta Review: A Tasty Alternative To Regular Pasta

One of the foods that those who have to eat gluten-free miss the most is pasta. While there are scores of gluten-free pasta offerings for sale, if you have ever sampled any, you will know that most leave much to be desired. For this reason, we were excited to taste the gluten-free fresh pasta offerings from Taste Republic. The company began making gluten-free pasta in 2008 with the mission of delivering a product that was as flavorful as and had the mouthfeel of the real deal.

With its success, Taste Republic set its sights even higher, wanting to produce pasta that could accommodate those with myriad dietary needs sustainably and responsibly. The company, based in Wisconsin, is a certified B corp, which has driven its commitment to using 100% renewable energy and green packaging. It has also made a concerted effort to become a dedicated Certified Gluten-Free facility, obtain Kosher certification from the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America, and secure Paleo and Organic certifications for some of its vegan and grain-free offerings.

And while all of this, along with its many awards, reviews, and extensive media presence, are impressive, the proof is in the pasta. We sampled four of Taste Republic's most popular offerings, plain and with sauce. For each, we have noted our impressions of flavor, texture, and how well the pasta held the sauce.