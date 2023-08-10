McDonald's Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry Review: Not Very Peanut Buttery, But Still Very McGood

McDonald's answer to Dairy Queen's Blizzard — the McFlurry — was born in Bathurst, New Brunswick by Canadian McDonald's franchisee Ron McLellan in 1995. Two years later, his creamy dessert innovation was being gobbled up by the rest of Canada, with regional candies and cookies such as Fudgee-O, Smarties, Oreo, and Coffee Crisp as mix-ins. The US had its first taste in 1998, with the all-American trio of M&M's, Oreo, and Butterfinger as the original toppings du jour. Limited-time McFlurry flavors have come and gone through the years, and the newest on offer is the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry.

The Reese's Peanut Butter Cup McFlurry was last seen at McDonald's sometime in 2019, and four long years later, fans can finally rejoice now that peanut butter in some form has returned to McFlurry cups. While there may not be Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in this version, there are still plenty of bits and pieces of chocolatey goodness mixed into the ice cream to scoop up, and we're here to spoon-feed you all the important details.