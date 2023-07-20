McDonald's Is Rolling Out A New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry
If you already love the beautiful richness of Oreo McFlurries or the crunchy rainbow brilliance of M&M McFlurries, we have some excellent news for you. McDonald's announced it will release a special edition Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry in specific restaurants starting August 9, 2023. This release comes as McDonald's has been shaking up — pun intended — its dessert menu with the addition of the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, released in April of this year.
The newest addition to the lineup, the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry, not only sounds great but seems to take it to the next level by adding two ingredients to vanilla ice cream instead of just one like the original McFlurries. McDonald's says the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry is "Made with our signature creamy vanilla soft serve and blended with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces." The peanut butter cookies would be enough for most people, but the addition of crispy cereal intrigues us.
Where and how to get a peanut butter crunch McFlurry
So, are you ready to try this new McFlurry but unsure where to get it? You'll first have to figure out whether or not a McDonald's near you will have it on the menu; this McFlurry will be available only at participating locations in the U.S. and only for a limited time. Each franchise has to opt-in to selling the new product. So, while most McDonald's will likely have it, it's not guaranteed that every location will.
If you find a McDonald's selling this peanut butter and chocolate masterpiece, you'll need around $3.59 to purchase it. At least, that's how much it cost YouTuber Peep THIS Out when he reviewed the product during its test release in Pasadena, California. According to him, the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry was a "Bangin' variant of the McFlurries," and gave him a "Reese's vibe," which makes us all the more excited to try it. Hopefully, this new menu addition will compensate for the disappearance of the beloved and controversial mysteriously flavored Grimace shake.