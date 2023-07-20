McDonald's Is Rolling Out A New Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry

So, are you ready to try this new McFlurry but unsure where to get it? You'll first have to figure out whether or not a McDonald's near you will have it on the menu; this McFlurry will be available only at participating locations in the U.S. and only for a limited time. Each franchise has to opt-in to selling the new product. So, while most McDonald's will likely have it, it's not guaranteed that every location will.

If you find a McDonald's selling this peanut butter and chocolate masterpiece, you'll need around $3.59 to purchase it. At least, that's how much it cost YouTuber Peep THIS Out when he reviewed the product during its test release in Pasadena, California. According to him, the Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry was a "Bangin' variant of the McFlurries," and gave him a "Reese's vibe," which makes us all the more excited to try it. Hopefully, this new menu addition will compensate for the disappearance of the beloved and controversial mysteriously flavored Grimace shake.