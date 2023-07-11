McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC Review: A Savory Masterpiece With A Spicy Kick
McDonald's has toyed with its customers' taste buds over the years with temporary offerings featuring melty cheeses here and jalapeño toppings there. The beloved Cheddar Melt first appeared in 1984, returned a couple of times, and still has fans yearning for its return to this day. Jalapeños have been a condiment option for southwestern McDonald's locations since at least the 1970s, but only appeared on burgers starting in 2013 with the Jalapeño Kicker, and a year later with the Jalapeño Double. In the summer of 2023, McDonald's is bringing melty cheddar and jalapeños together at last, along with its friend bacon, and is "rolling out a spicier, cheesier take on the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese."
Hot off the heels of the buzzy Grimace Birthday Shake, the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is storming into McDonald's to make a bit of noise itself, alongside a new fiery Jalapeño Egg McMuffin in select markets. Is this single or double-patty concoction a smoky sensation or just smoke and mirrors? Is it simply a Quarter Pounder all dressed up with nowhere to go? We stopped by McDonald's the first day the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese was released to give it a try and we are ready to spill the beans. Please note, the burger does not contain beans but does have a lot of cheese!
What does McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC taste like?
The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC comes with a slice of McDonald's standard American cheese but is easily overshadowed by its saucier cheddar cheese brother, which is messily slathered between the burger and its bun. On its own, the cheddar has a nice, mild nacho cheese flavor to it that begs for even more of it to be in the sandwich.
The jalapeños are extra crunchy (and thankfully not mushy whatsoever), and add an immediate pungent punch to the affair. They come in a healthy amount, which is surprising, considering McDonald's usually green topping ally, the pickle, is often in short supply within a sandwich. The jalapeños aren't too spicy, yet add a nice kick to the sandwich.
The applewood smoked bacon does what it's supposed to do, taste like bacon and add crispness, although it seemed to have been cooked long before it ever made it into this Quarter Pounder. The burger takes a back seat to all the trimmings listed above, but the salty and peppery seasoning certainly shines, especially if one takes a whiff of this nifty new item.
What is McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC made of?
The Quarter Pounders are made with the usual 100% pure USDA-inspected beef that contain no fillers or extenders. All locations except for Alaska, Hawaii, and U.S. territories offer the beef fresh. These Quarter Pounders are topped with sliced jalapeños, cheddar cheese sauce, pasteurized processed American cheese, three slices of thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, and a grill seasoning of salt and black pepper. All of which are sandwiched between a soft and squishy sesame seed bun.
The single version of the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is 650 calories, 41 grams of carbs, 38 grams of fat, and 37 grams of protein. The double isn't exactly double those numbers, but are 870 calories, 41 grams of carbs, 54 grams of fat, and 55 grams of protein. Note that the burgers contain wheat, sesame, milk, and soy.
How, when, and where to order McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC?
Starting July 10, 2023, the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is available at McDonald's across the United States, but for an unspecified limited amount of time only. The single or double patty Quarter Pounder can be ordered in-store at a register or by using a kiosk. They can also be ordered using the handy Mcdonald's app for pick up, or via one of many McDelivery options, which include Uber Eats, DoorDash, or Grubhub. Some restrictions apply, and the QPCs are available while supplies last.
Regardless of how you're ordering, each burger can be completely customized. For an additional cost, you can add extra of each ingredient, as well as omit any of the burger's components if need be, like skipping the bun — or even the jalapeños — if it is your will. Add-ons such as pickles, shredded lettuce, and Roma tomato slices are additional options.
The burgers can be ordered on their own, or as a meal, paired with medium or large fries and a drink of your choice. Prices vary per location, but using McDelivery, higher costs may also be incurred.
How to best enjoy McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC
McDonald's food is always best enjoyed as quickly as it is ordered. Order the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese at a convenient McDonald's location nearest you, and eat it right then and there at the restaurant. This will ensure the cheddar cheese sauce won't congeal, the juicy jalapeños won't dampen the other ingredients, and most importantly, it will taste exactly as McDonald's intends it to.
What's most interesting about this new take is what is absent from a usual Quarter Pounder with Cheese — ketchup, slivered onions, and pickles. Pickles can be added when ordering and you can ask for ketchup packets. However, none of these are actually necessary, as there's enough going on with the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese as-is.
The final verdict
As a whole, the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese doesn't exactly look like the perfectly-stacked picture it's advertised as, but not every masterpiece has to actually look like a work of art. Yes, this burger is a masterpiece. When you split open the bun, the melding, melting, and merging of various ingredients may look like a total mess, but a mess that should be totally blessed.
It may be perhaps a bit too salty for some people's palates, and surprisingly not all that spicy, but the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is so dang savory that it's hard to put down between bites. The cheesy cheddar sauce is a wonder on its own, and a total shame that it's not available as a side for dipping, especially for the fries you may not even have room for.
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese is one of McDonald's best sandwiches on its own, and its Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon version is an elevated, next-level offering. Life is short, and for now, this burger's life may be too. Act fast, and most importantly, enjoy.