McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC Review: A Savory Masterpiece With A Spicy Kick

McDonald's has toyed with its customers' taste buds over the years with temporary offerings featuring melty cheeses here and jalapeño toppings there. The beloved Cheddar Melt first appeared in 1984, returned a couple of times, and still has fans yearning for its return to this day. Jalapeños have been a condiment option for southwestern McDonald's locations since at least the 1970s, but only appeared on burgers starting in 2013 with the Jalapeño Kicker, and a year later with the Jalapeño Double. In the summer of 2023, McDonald's is bringing melty cheddar and jalapeños together at last, along with its friend bacon, and is "rolling out a spicier, cheesier take on the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese."

Hot off the heels of the buzzy Grimace Birthday Shake, the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is storming into McDonald's to make a bit of noise itself, alongside a new fiery Jalapeño Egg McMuffin in select markets. Is this single or double-patty concoction a smoky sensation or just smoke and mirrors? Is it simply a Quarter Pounder all dressed up with nowhere to go? We stopped by McDonald's the first day the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese was released to give it a try and we are ready to spill the beans. Please note, the burger does not contain beans but does have a lot of cheese!