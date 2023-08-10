Where Is The Scrubbie From Shark Tank Today?

When it comes to cleaning dishes, most of us are more than willing to take any advice or use any product that makes the task at hand more manageable. Sure, you might be able to clean your dishwasher with lemon juice, but finding a trustworthy sponge or scrub brush to help you control that daily sink full of dishes is a must. That's why three friends from Witchita, Kansas, banded together to create an all-in-one solution with The Scrubbie, which is still available for purchase today.

According to The Witchita Eagle (via Meaww), Jeff Dakin's creativity was ignited one night while doing dishes and struggling to use his sink's sprayer to remove food residue. He joined his friends Matt Hosey and Tyler Kessler to develop The Scrubbie, an all-purpose circular sponge attachment that can be fixed onto any kitchen faucet or spray gun. Even though Dakin, Hosey, and Kessler invented this creative solution in 2012, they spent five years developing their product. They debuted the final prototype at the Witchita Kansas Women's Fair in 2019 and received support and encouragement from fans to try and score a deal on "Shark Tank."

While initially, the Sharks seemed excited and eager to hear more about The Scrubbie, fans may remember the company founders' on-screen debut from the ABC investors' heated reactions over the company's year-to-date sales.