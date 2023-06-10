Why You Should Seriously Never Wash Red Meat

Red meat has a starring role in countless sumptuous recipes. As home cooks, our instinct might lead us to run the meat under a stream of cold water before the actual cooking begins, a habit we've probably picked up with the notion of hygiene in mind. However, this seemingly harmless step is more detrimental than beneficial. Washing red meat isn't an effective way to rid it of bacteria. Rather, it heightens the risk of cross-contamination, with water splashes potentially dispersing harmful bacteria, including E. coli and Salmonella, around your kitchen. This can contaminate countertops, utensils, and other food items.

In reality, the most reliable method of eliminating bacteria is cooking the meat to the correct temperature. Forgoing the washing routine is a step towards safer and more hygienic food preparation.

Washing red meat also introduces an unwelcome guest: excess moisture. This surplus water can interfere with the browning process during cooking, an essential step that enriches the flavor and texture of meat. Instead of achieving a nicely seared, caramelized exterior, you may end up with a steamed or boiled texture, compromising the taste and appeal of your dish. By skipping the rinse, you're not only ensuring a safer kitchen but also endorsing a tastier meal.