It's Official: MasterChef Will Return For Season 14
"MasterChef" has been renewed for its 14th season, according to an August 9 press release. The show's host, chef Gordon Ramsay, and judges Joseph Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez are confirmed to be returning for the new season as well. Ramsay has served as the show's host, and one of three judges, since the show first aired in 2010.
The cooking competition show follows amateur chefs competing to win the title of "America's MasterChef," as well as prize money. "MasterChef" contestants go through some pretty intense culinary classes, and follow a tight schedule while on the show. Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming of Fox Entertainment, called MasterChef "a beloved staple of the Fox brand," and noted that the network is "proud to renew it for its 14th season."
The show has even cemented its spot in the Guinness World Records, according to the press release, having inspired 60 adaptations (including "MasterChef Australia", "MasterChef Brazil", and "MasterChef Spain," which once accidentally gave taping attendees food poisoning) that have aired in more than 250 countries. This widespread popularity has earned the series the title of "Most Successful Cookery Television Format," per Guinness World Records.
The show has maintained its popularity through the years
The announcement of the renewal for Season 14 comes before Season 13 has even ended. The 13th season of "MasterChef" is currently airing on Fox and will feature a major milestone for the series. Its 250th episode will air at 8:00 p.m. EST on August 9, and the episode will feature contestants recreating iconic cake recipes from each of America's four regions, per the press release.
"MasterChef" is the top ranking entertainment program among adults ages 18 to 49 on Wednesdays, and is the most popular summer cooking show for that same age range. The show averages 3.1 million viewers per episode, counting audiences while airing live and within a week after premiere.
Its success has also inspired a few different spinoff versions of the show. "MasterChef Junior," which began airing in 2013, features children competing in the cooking competition. "MasterChef Celebrity Showdown" and "MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown" invited celebrity contestants to prove their cooking skills on the show.