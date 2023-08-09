It's Official: MasterChef Will Return For Season 14

"MasterChef" has been renewed for its 14th season, according to an August 9 press release. The show's host, chef Gordon Ramsay, and judges Joseph Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez are confirmed to be returning for the new season as well. Ramsay has served as the show's host, and one of three judges, since the show first aired in 2010.

The cooking competition show follows amateur chefs competing to win the title of "America's MasterChef," as well as prize money. "MasterChef" contestants go through some pretty intense culinary classes, and follow a tight schedule while on the show. Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming of Fox Entertainment, called MasterChef "a beloved staple of the Fox brand," and noted that the network is "proud to renew it for its 14th season."

The show has even cemented its spot in the Guinness World Records, according to the press release, having inspired 60 adaptations (including "MasterChef Australia", "MasterChef Brazil", and "MasterChef Spain," which once accidentally gave taping attendees food poisoning) that have aired in more than 250 countries. This widespread popularity has earned the series the title of "Most Successful Cookery Television Format," per Guinness World Records.