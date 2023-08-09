Taco Bell Is Testing 2 New Menu Items, But There's A Catch
Hot off the heels of Taco Bell's Taco Tuesday celebration, it's been revealed that the fast food chain is now serving up a few new menu items. Taco Bell has debuted some cheesy flatbreads — a Mexican BBQ Flatbread Melt and a Three-Cheese Flatbread Melt. The chain is also serving up an all-new Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito.
Unfortunately for those who want to taste test these new items, they're being limited to only two cities. Dayton, Ohio residents will be able to grab the flatbread melts for only $2 at participating locations. Those looking to try the shredded beef grilled cheese burrito will need to venture to Oklahoma City. These new items will only be available at select locations for a limited time.
Taco Bell may be using this soft launch as a way to gauge interest for a potential nationwide release in the future if the new menu items are positively received by fans who are able to taste-test them. The fast food chain often tests new products in limited markets. Some, like the 7-layer nacho fries and burrito, roll out to more locations after finding success.
There are a few variations of both items
As mentioned, the budget-friendly flatbread melts will be sold in two varieties. The Mexican BBQ version is topped with grilled chicken marinated in a Mexican BBQ sauce, with a blend of shredded cheeses melted on top. The three-cheese flatbread melt may appeal to those looking to cut down on their meat intake. It eliminates the chicken, instead using only the blend of shredded cheeses, spiced up with a chipotle sauce on top. The flatbreads can be ordered a la carte for $2 each or as part of the chicken flatbread deluxe cravings box.
Oklahoma City's shredded beef grilled cheese burrito is the newest version of the chain's already existing grilled cheese burrito. The new item combines a three-cheese blend, green sauce, and the fast food chain's new slow-braised shredded beef. If you want to try the new protein without ordering a burrito, the beef can be swapped into other menu items at the participating locations.
Although these new menu items are only available in two cities for a limited time, perhaps Taco Bell fans nationwide will someday be able to try these dishes for themselves.