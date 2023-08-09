Taco Bell Is Testing 2 New Menu Items, But There's A Catch

Hot off the heels of Taco Bell's Taco Tuesday celebration, it's been revealed that the fast food chain is now serving up a few new menu items. Taco Bell has debuted some cheesy flatbreads — a Mexican BBQ Flatbread Melt and a Three-Cheese Flatbread Melt. The chain is also serving up an all-new Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito.

Unfortunately for those who want to taste test these new items, they're being limited to only two cities. Dayton, Ohio residents will be able to grab the flatbread melts for only $2 at participating locations. Those looking to try the shredded beef grilled cheese burrito will need to venture to Oklahoma City. These new items will only be available at select locations for a limited time.

Taco Bell may be using this soft launch as a way to gauge interest for a potential nationwide release in the future if the new menu items are positively received by fans who are able to taste-test them. The fast food chain often tests new products in limited markets. Some, like the 7-layer nacho fries and burrito, roll out to more locations after finding success.