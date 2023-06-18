It's True, You'll Never Find MSG In Trader Joe's Products

When it comes to quality unique grocery store food products, Trader Joe's really is the brand that cannot be topped. Wandering through just the frozen foods aisle alone, you're likely to come across five things you didn't know could be prepared from frozen, all of which will be delicious at a not-terrible price point (thanks to the fact most of their food is made in-house). But for all the company's staggering variety, there's one ingredient you will not find anywhere on Trader Joe's shelves, and it's one that is genuinely kind of amazing in 2023.

That product is a familiar villain: monosodium glutamate, or MSG. Yes, it seems Trader Joe's still hasn't caught on to the memo that MSG isn't a problem. Though most Americans have by now caught onto the fact that MSG is not actually unhealthy in any way, Trader Joe's is apparently way behind the curve.