16 Aldi Summer Finds, Ranked

With temperatures soaring, summer has arrived with a vengeance. If you are looking to beat the heat and stock up on a wide variety of products to help you make the most of the dog days of summer, Aldi has you covered. We dropped by to see what we could find to cool us off, help us entertain a crowd, nibble poolside, grill up, and whet our whistles.

Not only did we find what we were looking for, we stocked up on a wide array of items for pennies on the dollar, which is why everyone loves Aldi. We even found one product that had summer in its name. Talk about great marketing.

For every product we sampled, we gave it a letter grade based on taste, texture, quality, and whether or not we would purchase that item again. Where applicable, we will include suggestions for the best way to eat or cook the product and recommendations on how the product could be made better. Without further ado, these are our 16 Aldi summer finds, ranked from least to most favorite.