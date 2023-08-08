Jet-Puffed's New S'mores Shoe Collab Will Set You Back $119

If you want to show off your love of s'mores with the world, Jet-Puffed has just the shoes for you. The marshmallow brand is collaborating with hands-free footwear brand Kizik to release the S'mores Shoe. The shoes' August 8 release is timed to coincide with National S'mores Day on August 10.

The shoe's exterior color is a medium golden-brown that fades to a lighter white near the soles, mimicking the look of a marshmallow toasted over a campfire. The shoe itself features a quilted design filled with foam padding, meant to both appear and feel puffy, like marshmallows.

Even the insoles of the shoes are meant to mimic marshmallows, in a way. The Super Squish insole helps wearers feel like they're "walking on marshmallows," according to the Kizik website. The insoles are designed to conform to the wearer's foot shape while providing support with extra padding in the heel area.