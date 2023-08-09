Crispy Egg Yolks Are Here To Elevate The Texture Of Your Next Breakfast
For such a common breakfast staple, eggs are easy to get wrong — egg faux pas range from sad, limp scrambles to overcooked and grainy yolks. As anyone who's attempted to eat rubbery scrambled "eggs" in a cafeteria knows, most of the issues with this ingredient revolve around texture. Even if the rest of your breakfast components turn out amazing, an egg that isn't quite cooked as desired can be a letdown. Perhaps for this reason, the internet has been full of new egg-frying tricks, such as cooking them over garlic or on tortillas.
Another hack for elevating the texture of your eggs has gained popularity. On TikTok, one user demonstrated how to make crispy egg yolks — yes, you read that right.
The key to getting the yolks crispy is to coat them in panko breadcrumbs, then fry them in oil, all while handling them carefully enough to keep them intact. The result is a yolk that is crunchy on the outside but runs when you cut into it, perfect for your brunch creations.
How to bread and fry an egg yolk
The content creator laid out the steps in the TikTok video for cooking this creation. First, separate the egg yolks from the whites (you can use your hands or a strainer). Then, add the yolks to a plate full of panko breadcrumbs, season them, and carefully coat them in the breadcrumbs. Stick them in the fridge for 15 to 20 minutes to allow them to set. After that, preheat some oil in a pan. Add the yolk and fry until golden, then remove it to a paper towel-lined plate. The crispy finished product is ready to add to your next breakfast (or any meal, really).
@foodmymuse
Reply to @_yo590 because you asked for it 🥹❤️ my crispy #eggyolks are becoming an addiction. Full #recipe in the pinned comment! #avocadotoast #foodtok #kitchenhacks #LENOVOJUSTBEYOU
In response to comments on the video, the original poster shared a number of tips and variations. To avoid overcooking the egg, you'll want to fry it for 15 to 20 seconds. Therefore, the oil must be hot enough to turn the panko golden in this timeframe. In addition, the eggs can technically be made in the air fryer in a pinch. However, the TikToker noted, "it isn't as golden/crispy as fried."
Overall, commenters raved about how good the end result looked. One wrote, "I have never seen anything so beautiful. This is my perfect breakfast." Many others wrote about how shocked they were to see the method and how much they wanted to try it.
How to enjoy crispy egg yolks
There are plenty of ways to serve this unique breakfast dish. As demonstrated in the video, the yolks go well with avocado toast. They would similarly work with other open-faced breakfast sandwiches, such as a variation on eggs benedict. They could also add some interesting textural variety to burgers, grain bowls, or anywhere else a fried egg is typically added. You could even use them to level up your pasta or frozen pizza.
Don't forget about those egg whites. While egg whites only keep for about two to four days in the fridge after removal from their shells, per the USDA, this doesn't mean they need to go to waste. The whites can be frozen in a freezer bag and kept for several months. Simply note the number of egg whites on the bag and thaw them overnight before using. Save them for a baking recipe that calls for just whites, or enjoy them on their own as part of a breakfast sandwich or the base of an omelet.