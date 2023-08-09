Crispy Egg Yolks Are Here To Elevate The Texture Of Your Next Breakfast

For such a common breakfast staple, eggs are easy to get wrong — egg faux pas range from sad, limp scrambles to overcooked and grainy yolks. As anyone who's attempted to eat rubbery scrambled "eggs" in a cafeteria knows, most of the issues with this ingredient revolve around texture. Even if the rest of your breakfast components turn out amazing, an egg that isn't quite cooked as desired can be a letdown. Perhaps for this reason, the internet has been full of new egg-frying tricks, such as cooking them over garlic or on tortillas.

Another hack for elevating the texture of your eggs has gained popularity. On TikTok, one user demonstrated how to make crispy egg yolks — yes, you read that right.

The key to getting the yolks crispy is to coat them in panko breadcrumbs, then fry them in oil, all while handling them carefully enough to keep them intact. The result is a yolk that is crunchy on the outside but runs when you cut into it, perfect for your brunch creations.