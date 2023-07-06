The Trick To Reheating Leftover Nachos Without Making A Soggy Mess

It's easy to have leftovers when making your favorite Mexican dishes — and while reheating leftover nachos seems relatively easy, there's an art to ensuring the chips don't get soggy and limp. In this case, heating up the dish in the oven is recommended to keep the chips firm for enjoying on subsequent days. Microwaves might be convenient, but they're notorious for leaving all types of food soggy. This is because moisture can't escape the device, which means it will linger on food while it's being heated up.

To heat nacho chips in the oven, take a baking sheet and line it with parchment paper to avoid sticking. You can also use aluminum foil in a pinch. Next, take your nacho chips and spread them out evenly over the baking sheet. Place the sheet into the oven and heat at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about five minutes or so. Once thoroughly heated, the chips will be firm and perfectly crunchy, which means they're primed and ready for toppings.