Sauteéd Dates Are A Delicious Rosh Hashanah Appetizer To Celebrate The New Year

Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner, and with it comes several traditions, many of which revolve around food. Many customary foods are eaten during this holiday, including apples and honey, challah, pomegranates, beets, leeks, and fish heads, each with their own symbolism. One of these foods is dates. Though dates aren't widespread in the United States, they have their own significance in Judaism. In addition, they are sweet, easy to prepare, and full of health benefits.

With very few ingredients, dates can easily be transformed into an appetizer fit for Rosh Hashanah. First, pit the dates if they were not purchased already pitted. This can be done by slicing them lengthwise, just deep enough to reach the pit, then pushing on the other side until the pit sticks out enough to grab and remove it. Once all the pits have been removed, sauté the dates in olive oil over medium heat and season them with salt. The result is a sweet and salty dish for this holiday, whether by itself, over yogurt, or as a side.