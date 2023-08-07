Sauteéd Dates Are A Delicious Rosh Hashanah Appetizer To Celebrate The New Year
Rosh Hashanah is right around the corner, and with it comes several traditions, many of which revolve around food. Many customary foods are eaten during this holiday, including apples and honey, challah, pomegranates, beets, leeks, and fish heads, each with their own symbolism. One of these foods is dates. Though dates aren't widespread in the United States, they have their own significance in Judaism. In addition, they are sweet, easy to prepare, and full of health benefits.
With very few ingredients, dates can easily be transformed into an appetizer fit for Rosh Hashanah. First, pit the dates if they were not purchased already pitted. This can be done by slicing them lengthwise, just deep enough to reach the pit, then pushing on the other side until the pit sticks out enough to grab and remove it. Once all the pits have been removed, sauté the dates in olive oil over medium heat and season them with salt. The result is a sweet and salty dish for this holiday, whether by itself, over yogurt, or as a side.
What is Rosh Hashanah?
Rosh Hashanah is commonly known as the Jewish new year. It typically occurs in September or October and marks the beginning of the High Holy Days. Rosh Hashanah is also referred to as the Day of Judgment. This is because, in addition to the new year celebration, the holiday begins a 10-day period in which Jews reflect on their relationship with God. It is also called the Day of Remembrance, as it calls for celebrating the creation of the world and the Jewish nation.
This holiday has long been commemorated with food. On the first night, certain foods are prepared that are associated with good luck for the new year; on the second night, bread and fruit are eaten with honey. Sweet foods are commonly served during Rosh Hashanah, as they are supposed to usher in a sweet year.
In addition to being sweet, dates are symbolic in Judaism. They are called t'marim, which means "to consume," and are associated with consuming (or finishing off) your enemies. In this manner, eating them is often associated with ending one's prejudices.
Date varieties and health benefits
Despite their lack of commonality in the United States, dates are a delicious stone fruit full of health benefits. Many people think they resemble raisins, as they are similarly wrinkly. However, they aren't dried — they are already wrinkly when harvested. There are two main types of dates: Medjool and Deglet Noor. Medjool dates are larger, softer, and typically eaten whole or blended into other foods. Deglet Noor dates are small and dry, usually chopped, and used as a baking ingredient. Medjool dates are, therefore, the optimal choice for sautéing.
Dates have several health perks. According to Healthline, two Medjool dates contain lots of fiber and iron, potassium, and B vitamins. However, they contain a significant amount of sugar and calories, making this treat best suited for a small appetizer or side dish. When eaten in moderation, dates are a good source of nutrients and an excellent way to keep up with the Rosh Hashanah tradition of eating sweet foods or to satisfy your sweet tooth. Try some Medjool dates sauteed in this manner for an easy way to serve this symbolic treat.