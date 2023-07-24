Mayo Is The Powerhouse Ingredient For Crispy Roasted Potatoes

French fries, hash browns, and potato chips are proof that many roads lead to crispy potatoes. But whether you start by grating them or slicing them, frying potatoes is normally the key step. On the other hand when you roast them in the oven, there's always a chance you could end up with potatoes that are either too soggy or too dry. That's where mayonnaise comes in.

There are two factors that cause potatoes to crisp up. The first is the composition of a potato. Potatoes are made of starch, and when potatoes cook, their cells lose moisture. In the absence of moisture they become crispy. The addition of fat facilitates this process, which is why frying potatoes, as opposed to baking them in the oven, usually yields crispier potatoes.

The more fat present, the hotter the surface of the potato will get, and the more effectively it'll brown. Oil and butter can easily accomplish this, but mayonnaise can do it better.